Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab will soon announce his government’s resignation, the health minister told Reuters on Monday after a massive port explosion that devastated the capital piled pressure on the cabinet.

Diab was set to deliver an address to the nation at 7:30 p.m. local time, his office said.



This is a developing story.



