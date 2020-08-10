https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/letter-liberal-black-men-demanding-biden-choose-black-woman-vice-president-calls-biden-devil/

A group of one hundred prominent liberal Black men signed on to a public letter released Monday that demands presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden choose a Black woman as his vice presidential running mate. The letter scorched Biden over his support for anti-crime bills that led to increased incarceration rates for Black people, warning Biden he will lose the election if he fails to choose a Black woman and calling Biden a “devil.”

Biden has held off making his choice known, taking advantage of the extra time given him by the start of the Democrats’ convention in Milwaukee being delayed a month to August 17 due to the pandemic.

Joe Biden and a rejuvenated Kamala Harris.

While several Black women are reported to be under consideration by Biden, including former Obama national security advisor and U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice, Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) and Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), the only one named in the letter is Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

Biden has reportedly met with at least two potential running mates, however the only known meeting has been with a white woman, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).

MORE THAN 100 BLACK MALE LEADERS SIGN STATEMENT OF SOLIDARITY REQUIRING A BLACK WOMAN VICE PRESIDENT #WinWithBlackWomen As someone who has said throughout the campaign that VP Joe Biden needs to choose a Black woman VP, the urgency for that pick has gone from something that SHOULD happen to something that HAS to happen. It disgusts us that Black women are not just being vetted in this VP process but unfairly criticized and scrutinized. Was Joe Biden ever labeled “too ambitious” because he ran for president three times? Should President Obama not have made him the VP because he had to worry about his “loyalty” when he clearly had AMBITIONS to be president himself? Why does Senator Kamala Harris have to show remorse for questioning Biden’s previous stance on integrated busing during a democratic primary debate? Have Democratic Party leaders, allies, or donors ever required Joe Biden to show remorse for the 1986 or 1988 Anti-Drug Abuse bills, which established mandatory minimum sentencing and subsequently crack-cocaine sentencing disparities, and by his own admission, led to mass incarceration? What about the 1994 Crime Bill? Let’s be clear about the kind of remorse and reckoning that matters in 2020 when the Black community is still suffering the consequences for these oppressive measures. So, Black women are the only ones required to stay in their place and to show remorse for even questioning their own oppression? For too long Black women have been asked to do everything from rally the troops to risk their lives for the Democratic Party with no acknowledgment, no respect, no visibility, and certainly not enough support. More than 700 Black women signed on to a letter demanding a Black woman VP. And we, black men, stand in solidarity with them. Failing to select a Black woman in 2020 means you will lose the election. We don’t want to choose between the lesser of two evils and we don’t want to vote the devil we know versus the devil we don’t because we are tired of voting for devils—period. In solidarity, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” Mckelvey, Michael Bennett, Bishop William J. Barber, Ben Crump, Esq., Chris Paul,

James Gee, Jeff Johnson, Dr. Wes Bellamy, Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, Rev. Jamal Bryant, Mysonne Linen, Shelley Davis, Will Packer, Karim Webb, Eddie Glaude, Deon Taylor, Randall Pinkett, Brandon J. Johnson, Timothy “Timbaland” Mosley, Nigel Talley, Van Lathan, Corey Jacobs, Marcus L. Martin MD, Quinton Harrell, Evans Ross, Jason Martin, Robert Wright, Corey Gamble, Wayne Barrow, Felix Stallings Jr.,

Karriem Mack, Malcolm Davis, Rodriquez “Jacquees” Broadnax, Al Harrington, Roy Davis Jr., Chad Elliott Jr., Richard Morris, Tarik Brooks, Omari V. Bouknight, Tyrone “Ty Dolla $ign” William Griffin Jr., James Vaughns, Emmanuel Omolabi, Terrence J., Detavio Samuels, Maurice Barrow, Nick Cannon, Cedric The Entertainer Kyles, Deondre Whitfield, Kirk Lightburn, Dr. Rickey White, Cartier Brown, Freddy Jackson, Omar Epps, Matthew J. Middleton, Jay Lundy, Doug E. Fresh, Mark Wesley, Myron Adoteye, Earl Stevens, Brandon Marshall, Doug Baldwin, Kam Chancellor, Tuma Basa, Ples Jones, Jonathan Randle, Chris Robinson, Rep. Derwin Montgomery, Horace Levon Linnen, Ronald Bacon, Derek “Chuck Bone” Osorio, NeAndre Broussard, Aliaume Damala Badara “Akon” Thiam, Anthony Williams, Ray Muhammad, Dennis Rogers, PhD, Brandon Scott, Brian Rowland, Johnathan Randall, Jermaine Reed, Rep. Jewel Jones, Gregory Jones, Eric Gerald, Leon Keel, Ron Samuels, Conrad Neblett, Kwame McLeod, Stephen Green, Bakari Kitwana, Cliff Albright, Phil Hughley, Anthony Anderson, Javin Joyce, Eddie Francis, Jerry “JB Smoove” Angelo Brooks, Baye Adofo-Wilson, Collins Pettaway, III, Genaro Stewart, Rev. Mark Thompson, Rashaad Lambert, Omar Beasley, Mark Anthony Neal, Joe Dillard Jr., Al B. Sure!, Van Jones, Thomas Wilson, Alvin Waters, Calvin Waters, Montez Cornelius, Rev. Herbert Daughtry, Bakari Sellers, Pastor Michael McBride, Rev. Tony Lee, Zuo Reeves, Rahim Jenkins, Bill Bellamy, Richard Gant, Rev. Lukata Mjumbe, Bobby L. Fuse, Eric Gantt, Koko Archibong, Terrence Charles, Jeff Rush Channing Johnson NOTE: This statement of solidarity is in response to the more than 700 Black women who signed a letter previously calling for a Black woman Vice President

