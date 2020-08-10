https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/lightfoots-chicago-looters-hit-magnificent-mile-5-straight-hours-police-officer-gets-smashed-face/

Democrats Built This–

Black Lives Matter engaged in massive widespread looting in downtown Chicago and on The Magnificent Mile of high-end stores on Sunday evening, once again.

A caravan of vehicles was carrying dozens of looters from store to store, according to reports.

Facebook pulled down livestreams of the looting after shots were heard being fired near a Louis Vuitton store that was being raided.

A Facebook user with the name Aero Finesses was enthusiastically livestreaming and encouraging the destruction while celebrating the amount of live viewers on his stream. Another Facebook user livestreamed himself looting Nike while broadcasting his own face and faces of other looters.

A Chicago police officer was slammed in the face during the riots that lasted until at least 5:30 AM.

The Police Officers looked helpless and overwhelmed.

