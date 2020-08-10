https://thepostmillennial.com/reddit-troll-dupes-project-lincoln-into-believing-ben-shapiro-set-up-an-antifa-website

Infamous leftist troll Adam Rahuba created a fake Antifa recruitment site, inserting Ben Shapiro’s name and Daily Wire email address into the source code and framing him as the creator. The Never-Trump group Lincoln Project then amplified the hoax on Twitter.

Here is @ProjectLincoln promoting a smear of @benshapiro that was created by Reddit trolls. Completely unserious people. pic.twitter.com/MdkXjDuytq — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) August 10, 2020

The Lincoln Project’s official Twitter account also posted a video of Ben Shapiro singing “Stars” from the French Revolution musical Les Miserables,

“And if you fall as Lucifer fell, you fall in flame,” the tweet quoted the lyrics Shapiro sang, depicting his alleged fall from grace and ending the thread with “Ben Shapiro, welcome to la révolution.”

Rick Wilson, advisor to the Lincoln Project, was also among the hoodwinked whom Shapiro called out.

So much Lincolning pic.twitter.com/kCchBBm1QX — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 10, 2020

Before braverthanthetroops.org was taken down, the source code read: “Welcome to Your New Site Mr. Shapiro Check for your welcome email at bshapiro@dailywire.com.”

The site required visitors to “join the fight against fascism” by inputting their full name, email, city, state, and a message to stay connected with their “comrades.”

“Sign up below to be notified of rallies in your neighborhood. You will also get periodic messages from the leader of Antifa,” the page read with a hyperlink attached to “leader of Antifa,” redirecting to a tweet by Rahuba.

“Here is your message from the LEADER OF ANTIFA. There is no leader of Antifa. There is no organization to join,” Rahuba tweeted yesterday.

Here is your message from the LEADER OF ANTIFA. There is no leader of Antifa.

There is no organization to join. The honeypot is a troll to fuck with far-right dorks – like this crazy weirdo who left a voicemail on our fake hotline. pic.twitter.com/NQgVkOgwQ9 — Adam Rahuba (Leader of Antifa) (@adam_rahuba) August 9, 2020

He went on to screenshot how he had implanted the smear campaign in the webpage’s back end, also directing a wave of spam to Shapiro’s public email address.

Rahuba even told the Daily Dot that he was inspired to create the honeypot following his purported flag-burning protest hosted by Antifa at Gettysburg National Military Park.

He then linked last month’s YouTube video to his admission thread to gain notoriety on the voicemail he had set up to expose “concerned patriots” and “pro-Trump morons” reacting to the Gettysburg hoax.

“To all the right-wingers who think that this ‘vindicates’ Ben or your side,” Rahuba retorted.

At the end, he plugged his Venmo for supporters to help the self-described “mentally ill, near-homeless asshole” with “future trolling attempts.”

So here’s how this went:

1. Plant my email address in the source code to “prank me”;

2. Watch as idiots take it seriously and both spam me and suggest it’s real;

3. Suggest I’m “playing victim”;

4. Raise money.

May you grow like an onion, with your head in the ground. pic.twitter.com/gCf5ha3uSH — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 10, 2020

Even though the jig is up, Rahuba still believes that “a good number” of naive individuals will fall for the trick, The Daily Dot reported.

Rahuba added that he “played to people’s perception of Ben’s intelligence” by leaving the public trail behind.

