Odds are pretty good that you saw at least a clip of Jonathan Swan’s now-infamous interview with Donald Trump. Apparently quite a few people saw it.

In fact, it got so much attention that Axios CEO and co-founder Jim VandHei wants to see if lightning can strike twice:

As if Joe Biden would pass up an opportunity like that!

Hey, why are you laughing? What’s so funny?

Oh.

Not unless he gets all the questions beforehand and is allowed to read his team’s answers off of a card or something.

But all is not lost … America could still be treated to an authentic Biden interview:

