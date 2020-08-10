https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lore-lightfoot-snaps-at-reporter-dont-bait-us/
Lori Lightfoot snaps at a reporter for pointing out that looters took advantage of the lack of consequences seen in riots after George Floyd’s death:
“Don’t bait us!” pic.twitter.com/WD9ENcutfG
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 10, 2020
“Don’t bait us!”