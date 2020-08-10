https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lore-lightfoot-snaps-at-reporter-dont-bait-us/

Posted by Kane on August 10, 2020

Lori Lightfoot snaps at reporter for pointing out that looters took advantage of the lack of consequences seen in riots after George Floyd’s death.

“Don’t bait us!”

See all the looting and rioting in Chicago last night…

