Hollywood actor and director Rob Reiner launched yet another ridiculous attack on Donald Trump on Monday, this time saying that if the president were to give a speech accepting his party’s nomination at the historic Civil War battlefield at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, it would be a tribute to “White Supremacy.”

“Trump brilliantly narrows down the location of his acceptance speech,” Reiner tweeted. “Either break yet another law and do it at the WH, or do it at Gettysburg and celebrate your devotion to White Supremacy.”

Trump brilliantly narrows down the location of his acceptance speech. Either break yet another law and do it at the WH, or do it at Gettysburg and celebrate your devotion to White Supremacy. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 10, 2020

The law that Reiner was referring to was the Hatch Act, which critics say would prevent the president from giving a purely political speech at the White House, according to Breitbart News.

CNN reporter Jeremy Diamond echoed Reiner later in the day, suggesting that Trump might choose Gettysburg “because this is a president who has positioned himself as a defender of Confederate symbols and monuments to Confederate generals.”

CNN’s Jeremy Diamond claims without evidence that Trump might have his speech in Gettysburg because he loves the Confederacy: “This is a President who has consistently positions himself as a defender of Confederate symbols and monuments to Confederate generals.” pic.twitter.com/cqKxbINsBx — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 10, 2020

It should be noted that Gettysburg is not a confederate symbol, and to say that it is one is woefully ignorant. Instead, it is the site of the most important victory that the Union had during the Civil War, as it marked the “turning point” in the North’s battle against the South.

Of course, none of this matters to Reiner, who has shown time and time again over the years that he won’t let something as small as the truth stop him from attacking Trump. Last month, Reiner accused Trump of “murdering Americans,” blaming him for coronavirus deaths in this country despite the fact that the pandemic originated in China and has killed millions of people from all over the globe.

“Over 135,000 dead and counting. The President of the United States is killing US. You can trash doctors and scientists. You can try to spin your way out of this. But you can’t spin death,” Reiner tweeted. He went on to add later in the day, “There’s no other way to say this: Donald Trump is murdering Americans.”

Over 135,000 dead and counting. The President of the United States is killing US. You can trash doctors and scientists. You can try to spin your way out of this. But you can’t spin death. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 13, 2020

There’s no other way to say this: Donald Trump is murdering Americans. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 13, 2020

