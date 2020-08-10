https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/mayor-lori-lightfoot-lashes-president-trump-says-national-guard-not-needed-looters-ransack-downtown-chicago-attack-police-5-straight-hours-video/

A security guard was shot in Chicago as widespread violent rioting and looting overwhelmed the city.

The rioting began on Sunday evening in response to a black man who was shot by police after reportedly shooting at them first.

The guard, who has not yet been identified, is said to be in stable condition.

Officers can’t get EMS in to get security guard that has been shot. BLM is blocking the road. #ChicagoRiots #chicagolooting — George (@gfmiv04) August 10, 2020

I captured the shooting on video I was standing 10 feet from cops when half a dozen shots were fired at us but didn’t duck go figure pic.twitter.com/HPFUpFPEJi — Maggio News, Bloody Chicago (@MaggioNews) August 10, 2020

Thousands of people were looting luxury stores, with many boldly livestreaming their felonies. It would be difficult to overstate the absolute chaos and mayhem that took place in the city overnight.

On Monday morning failed Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot attacked President Trump and told reporters the National Guard was not needed after looters ransacked the Magnificent Mile AGAIN!

Lightfoot then gave a lecture on how guns in her city were the fault of neighboring states.

The woman is really living on a different planet.

