President Donald Trump fully intends to implement the four executive orders he signed this weekend, and he is acting in the best interest of the American people, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday.

“The American people need relief,” McEnany said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends,” adding that it is “funny” to hear Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s complaints that the orders are not enough.

“Well, what have Democrats put forward?” she said. “Precisely nothing except rejecting at least on two occasions a $600 extension of unemployment insurance.”

She also commented on the weekend of violence in Chicago and the continued violence in Portland, noting that the president put in place Operation Legend, which has so far succeeded in arresting 250 individuals and charging 250 individuals across the country.

“Finally you have the liberal Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler saying that if you lock police officers in a building, intend to trap them in there, use an accelerant to commit arson, you are committing attempted murder,” she said, referring to fires set at the city police association offices during the weekend. “It took a full 70 days for the liberal mayor to acknowledge that’s an unacceptable status quo and these aren’t just peaceful demonstrations as he tried to show when he walked among these rioters.”

She also addressed complaints about the turnaround time in coronavirus testing, noting that the Coronavirus Task Force has been working hard to push for pool testing to reduce the time needed for results. McEnany called for a stop to the violence being reported between Americans regarding mask-wearing.

“What we should be doing is doing what is patriotic, which is when you can’t socially distance, wear a mask,” she said. “I was with the president last week when he wore a mask when he couldn’t socially distance. He’s done it several times. That’s where he stands [because] it’s the right thing to do.”

