https://hannity.com/media-room/mcenany-torches-portland-mayer-it-took-him-73-days-to-figure-this-out/
McENANY RIPS CANCEL CULTURE: Press Secretary Slams ‘Shameful’ Attempts to ‘Boycott’ Goya Foods
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.13.20
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany ripped the far-left’s latest attempt to “cancel” organizations that support President Trump Monday; slamming their recent attempts to boycott Goya Foods.
“[CEO Bob Unanue] is the absolute embodiment of the American dream,” McEnany said. “It’s very shameful what the left does. This is cancel culture.”
‘Very Shameful’: Kayleigh McEnany Rips Attempts To ‘Cancel’ Goya Foods CEO https://t.co/MAbm4RzBEV
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 13, 2020
“If you associate with this president. If you associate with the Republican Party, we’ve got to cancel you out of this society, deride you, demonize you in a very personal way,” she continued. “They will shame anyone who associates with this administration, but the silent majority stands strong, and it’s shameful what they did to Bob.”
Watch the Press Secretary’s comments above.
McENANY SCHOOLS MEDIA: ‘Trump’s Given 36 Pardons and Commutations, President Obama Gave 1,927
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.13.20
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany schooled the mainstream media during her daily briefing Monday; pointing out President Obama gave out 1,927 “pardons and commutations.”
“This President has fought for those who are given unduly harsh sentences more than any Democrat… This President’s given 36 pardons and commutations. President Obama gave 1,927,” pointed-out the Press Secretary.
Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany: “This President has fought for those who are given unduly harsh sentences more than any Democrat… This President’s given 36 pardons and commutations. President Obama gave 1,927.” pic.twitter.com/kw8tUgQxzI
— The Hill (@thehill) July 13, 2020
Watch McEnany’s comments above.