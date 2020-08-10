https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/newyork-relocation-exodus/2020/08/10/id/981534

Moving companies in New York City say they can’t keep up with demand for those relocating out of the metropolis despite coronavirus infections numbers significantly decreasing.

Fox network affiliate WNYW said New York City-based OZ Moving has seen a 30% increase for requests for cost quotes and for the first time in its 27-year history cannot take on any more moves. Similarly Roadway Moving has said this is its busiest summer ever and it, too, cannot keep up with demand.

Both companies in May attributed the initial surge in moving requests to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, calling it a panicked flight, but the demand has continued through July as the new daily cases in the city and state have dropped dramatically.

Last week, the New York Police Department reported a 177% increase in the number of shootings in the month of July over 2019 while the number of murders has risen 59% year over year.

“Insanely busy and for the last three months we couldn’t keep up with the demand,” Roadway Moving President Ross Sapir told Fox Business.

To help meet some of the demand, OZ Moving recently began offering an “absentee move” service, allowing OZ’s movers to clear out homes for those who have already left.

Besides OZ and Roadway, United Van Lines said it’s seen a 95% rise in interest in moving out of Manhattan from the same period last year. That compares with a 19% increase in moving interest in the U.S., overall.

Florida and California comprise 28% of the top destination states for relocating while Texas and North Carolina make up another 16%.

