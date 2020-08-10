Foreign actors trying to interfere in the 2020 election will not get off scot-free, according to national security adviser Robert O’Brien.

Following a new assessment by U.S. intelligence officials on the ways China, Russia, and Iran pose a threat to election security, O’Brien said Sunday that he is working on ways to counter possible interference.

“We’re taking steps to counter it, whether it’s China or Russia or Iran,” he said on CBS’s Face the Nation. “We’re not going to put up with it, and there will be severe consequences with any country that attempts to interfere with our free and fair elections, whether their leaders prefer Joe Biden or prefer Donald Trump. It doesn’t matter.”

O’Brien added that the three nations have already engaged in cyberattacks and online phishing with respect to election infrastructure and websites.

The recently released assessment said China and Iran are hoping Trump doesn’t win reelection in November, while Russia is seeking to denigrate a win for Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Trump said on Friday that he is the last person Russia would want to see in office because “nobody’s been tougher on Russia.” He added that he believes a victory for his opponent would mean China taking over the United States.

On Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she believes out of the three actors, Russia poses the strongest threat to democracy and said that more information needs to come out about those efforts.