White House trade adviser Peter Navarro is sure President Trump’s recent executive actions on coronavirus relief will pass any legal challenge against them.

“I’m confident that every single one of those orders, which cleared through the Office of Legal Counsel, will stand up,” Navarro said Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press.

Over the weekend, Trump signed an executive order and memorandums regarding economic relief for those who have faced job losses and financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump’s move came after Congress failed to reach a deal to pass a second relief package. Trump’s actions called for a payroll tax cut, enhanced unemployment benefits, an eviction moratorium, and student loan relief.

The actions, however, have come under attack from Democrats and some Republicans who believe the president getting involved with congressional decisions is an overreach of power from the executive branch. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the orders “absurdly unconstitutional,” while Rep. Ben Sasse, a Nebraska Republican, referred to them as “unconstitutional slop.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also blasted the move, saying the legality of the actions will eventually be determined by attorneys.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also said Trump’s orders were cleared by the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel, adding on Fox News Sunday that Democrats would “have a lot of explaining to do” if they challenge them in court.

The president’s actions deferred payroll taxes for U.S. workers earning less than $100,000 annually, created a moratorium on evictions and gave financial assistance to renters, provided a federal $400 match in unemployment benefits to states, and postponed student loan interest and payments through the end of the year.