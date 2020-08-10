https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/new-evidence-reveals-killer-cuomo-health-commissioner-zucker-covering-actions-killed-thousands-elderly-new-yorkers/

Back in May we reported that New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo, Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, MD and Executive Deputy Commissioner Sally Dreslin’s actions led to thousands of deaths in New York state.



Yaacov Apelbaum at the Illustrated Primer shared that these New York politicians are accountable for thousands of nursing home deaths because of their insane directives related to the China coronavirus.

Apelbaum first pointed out the ludicrous directive from New York’s Department of Health, including:

During this global health emergency, all NHs [nursing homes] must comply with the expedited receipt of residents returning from hospitals to NHs.

and:

No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the NH solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19. NHs are prohibited from requiring a hospitalized resident who is determined medically stable to be tested for COVID-19 prior to admission or readmission.

As we reported in May, the reason for the Cuomo’s insane directives is related to money:

In 2018, as Governor Andrew Cuomo faced a challenge to his reelection bid in the New York State Democratic primary, he got a last minute $1m cash infusion from the General New York Hospital Association (GNYHA)—a powerful NY healthcare industry group. On April 2, 2020, he repaid the favor when he quietly signed legislation shielding hospital and nursing home executives from any lawsuits stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. The clauses, inserted into the annual budget bill by Cuomo, gave blanket immunity protections for healthcare industry executive and administrators, the same individuals and institutions that have made a fortune moving sick Covid-19 patients to nursing homes.

The GNYHA gave to the Democrats an unheard of $3 million in the 2018 election cycle. Of this, Cuomo and his state party committee received close to $2.3m from various hospitals and nursing home industry donors. Governor Cuomo returned the favor with his directive forcing COVID-19 patients back into elderly homes. This directive provided a massive increase in revenues to organizations associated with the GNYHA who were paid handsomely for COVID patients. It was a bonanza for these entities.

The impact of this decision on elderly New Yorkers in nursing homes is the elderly in these nursing homes spread the disease and died. They died at the worst rate in the country and the world.

The Gateway Pundit reported numerous times that the mortality rates for the China coronavirus are not much worse than a bad flu season across the US with the exception of New York and New Jersey. The death rates in these areas are way above the rest of the country and the world for that matter. It is clear that Governor Cuomo’s policies in New York led to the unnecessary massive number of deaths in the state.

We next reported that Cuomo’s insane and deadly policies not only targeted nursing homes, they also targeted adult care facilities and group homes for people with disabilities.

Today we’ve identified additional coverups by the New York Killers.

Today’s coverup involves a report the New York Department of Health (NYSDOH) released on July 6th, 2020. In the initial report, the NYDOH did not include an Appendix that was silently added on July 20th.

Original version July 6, 2020 version: https://web.archive.org/web/20200706181127/https://www.health.ny.gov/press/releases/2020/docs/nh_factors_report.pdf

Revised version dated July 20, 2020: https://web.archive.org/web/20200727100127/https://www.health.ny.gov/press/releases/2020/docs/nh_factors_report.pdf

It turns out NYSDOH Commissioner Howard Zucker secretly issued a new, revised version of his July 6 report – Factors Associated with Nursing Home Infections and Fatalities in New York State During the COVID-19 Global Health Crisis – two weeks later, on July 20. The July 6 report was widely panned and discredited.

The only place you can compare both versions is through the Wayback Machine because the NYSDOH has already “disappeared” the earlier, July 6 original report from its website, just like they did with Zucker’s March 25 edict.

The sole reason the NYSDOH Commissioner and his department revised this report was to add a simple, one-page addendum. This addendum lays out Commissioner Zucker’s facts (for a second time) in an attempt to prove that all the NYS nursing homes which accepted Covid-19 patients from hospitals (that is, were forced to accept untested Covid-19 patients per Zucker’s March 25 decree) were already infected with Covid-19 before March 25!

This revised July 20 report states:

The previously reported statewide nursing home survey conducted by NYSDOH on admission data from March 25, 2020 – May 8, 2020 showed that approximately 6,326 COVID-19 patients were admitted from a hospital to a total of 310 unique nursing homes.

The updated data now shows that of the 310 nursing homes that took in the 6,326 patients, 304 — or 98% — already had COVID present in the facility prior to admission of a single COVID-positive patient from a hospital.

So the NYSDOH finally admitted that they had, indeed, actually sent Covid-19 infected patients directly from NY hospitals into NY nursing homes: 6,326 Covid-19 infected patients!

Since the number of patients who have died in NY’s nursing homes, according to the NYSDOH’s most recent numbers, is 6,421, a number perilously close to the number of infected patients sent in by the March 25 mandate, it is absolutely crystal clear that sending Covid-infected patients, 6,326 of them, into nursing homes resulted in an absolute carnage of senior citizen deaths.

The NYSDOH is no longer including in that 6,421 tally, the number of nursing home residents who were transported to a hospital and who subsequently died there.

Commissioner Zucker, at NYS legislative hearings last Monday, about his March 25 edict and all the resulting nursing homes deaths, did not come prepared to disclose that number. He was asked to provide it at least five or six times by irate Republicans and Democrats. He point-blank refused to, stating he would only be prepared to disclose “absolutely accurate” numbers, which he did not have.

Zucker chose to keep this number a secret from the public.

New York is the only state to factor out those hospital deaths, resulting in an artificially low number of Covid-19 nursing homes deaths, when compared to every other state in the nation.

So, with his July 20 re-boot of this NYSDOH report, NYS taxpayer dollars were expent for a second time, so Zucker could attempt to prove to the country that 98% of his nursing homes (according to his department’s “absolutely accurate” data) were already infected with Covid-19 before his March 25 edict was ever even enacted!

The NYSDOH reports blame all the alleged pre-March 25 Covid-19 nursing home infections on infected staff and “visitation into nursing homes” (e.g. family members, friends and loved ones!).

The Commissioner of the New York State Department of Health, Howard Zucker, issued this revised report, with the sole purpose of attempting to make us all believe that his March 25 edict did not infect and kill, thousands of NYS frail, elderly, disabled, and frightened senior citizens, who each died all alone, in quarantine, in nursing homes all across the state of New York.

Zucker is attempting to get us all to believe, through a report which he controls, that it was not his March 25 public policy which did the deed!

This health commissioner, nothing more than a highly-paid public servant, is attempting to make the case, to imply that it was not only staffers, who were never provided with adequate PPE, but New York families who were each responsible for infecting their own family members with Covid, which led to their own loved ones’ deaths.

In the history of botched, failed, corrupt Democratic political cover-ups, this one has got to be the most despicable, shameful, and disgraceful in New York State’s – if not the entire United States’ – history.

New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo and his Health Commissioner, Howard Zucker, finally ran out of people to blame.

So they blamed the families.

The Federal government must step in and investigate the New York leaders responsible for the death of thousands within their state. We cannot stand back anymore and allow murder to take place and pretend it was something less.

