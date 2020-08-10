https://www.newsmax.com/politics/rice-biden-keystone-energy/2020/08/10/id/981509/

Progressives are scrutinizing Susan Rice’s monetary ties to fossil fuel and energy corporations after her last public financial disclosure form revealed her investments in at least five such companies, including as much as $100,000 in TransCanada, the owners of the controversial Keystone Pipeline.

“It’s disappointing, obviously,” Natalie Mebane, the associate director of U.S. policy at the environmental nonprofit 350.org, told Fox News. “We very much believe that whether it’s pension funds or banks or insurance companies or individuals, that we should do our best to divest from fossil fuels, because that’s what’s still spurring it, in terms of new projects.”

The former national security adviser, a key contender to become Joe Biden’s running mate, also listed more than $1 million invested in the Canadian pipeline firm Enbridge and more than $2 million in Cenovus Energy, Imperial Oil and Encana Corp., three oil companies that have been active in the oil sands of northern Alberta.

Rice’s holdings in the fossil fuel and energy industry came under fire in 2012 when she was under consideration to replace Hillary Clinton as secretary of state. Back then, her disclosures showed she and her husband, who had a combined net worth at the time of between $23.5 million and $435 million, had as much as $600,000 in TransCanada, and that she’d owned stock in Enbridge, Encana and Cenovus, Chesapeake Energy, Devon Energy, and Royal Dutch Shell.

Mebane said she expects Rice will drop her energy holdings if Biden chooses her, as “it would be completely necessary.”

Biden endorses a $2 trillion climate change plan that boosts clean energy and rebuilds the nation’s infrastructure.

