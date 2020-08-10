https://cnsnews.com/index.php/article/washington/susan-jones/republican-senator-subpoenas-fbi-director-chris-wray-over-crossfire

FBI Director Chris Way (Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNSNews.com) – Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), the chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, on Monday subpoenaed FBI Director Chris Wray to appear before the committee next week:

“You are hereby commanded to appear before the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs of the Senate of the United States, on August 20, 2020, at 5:00 p.m., at its committee room,” the subpoena says.

Further, Wray is ordered to produce “then and there” all records related to the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.

This is not the first request for Director Wray to produce records, although it is the first time the committee has done so via subpoena:

In an April 16, 2020 letter to Wray, Republican Sens. Johnson and Chuck Grassley requested all records from the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane team.

The senators wrote, “We are deeply troubled by the Crossfire Hurricane team’s awareness of and apparent indifference to Russian disinformation” [which appeared in the Steele dossier] “as well as by the grossly inaccurate statements by the FBI official in charge of the investigation and its supervisory intelligence analyst.”

The committee did not get what it wanted. So at a June 4 hearing, Chairman Johnson requested subpoena authority, telling the committee:

The conduct we know that occurred during the transition should concern everyone and absolutely warrants further investigation. In addition to being the Senate’s primary oversight body, our committee has legislative jurisdiction over federal records, civil service law, and presidential transitions. It is our job to investigate and provide the American people a complete accounting of what happened during the last transition. The subpoena authority I am requesting today will help us gather the necessary information. Hopefully, the agencies and individuals will fully cooperate, and the number of subpoenas required will be limited.

A number of Republicans say Wray has not done all he could to clean up the FBI and to be forthcoming about FBI abuses during the Trump campaign and transition.

“I’m concerned you’re not taking this seriously enough,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) told Wray at a hearing in February.

