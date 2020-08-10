https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ocasio-cortez-dnc-speaker/2020/08/10/id/981532

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will speak at the Democratic national convention, a rare spotlight for a freshman lawmaker.

The New York legislator will introduce Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in a moment intended to reach out to progressive voters, according to a source familiar with the convention program.

Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, both of whom were under consideration to be Biden’s running mate, are also scheduled to speak. Being put on the list of speakers does not preclude them from being chosen to be vice president.

Other participants at the national convention include former HUD Secretary Julian Castro; Nevada state Senator Yvanna Cancela; Long Beach, California Mayor Robert Garcia; and Texas State Representative Victoria Neave.

