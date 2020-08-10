https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mike-dewine-covid-19-test/2020/08/10/id/981392

After turning in conflicting COVID-19 test results, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the methods used to determine whether someone has the coronavirus are reliable.

DeWine appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday and talked about the positive test for the virus he had on Thursday, which was followed by three negative tests.

“I think what people should not take away from my experience (is) that testing is not reliable or doesn’t work,” said DeWine, a Republican.

DeWine took an antigen test on Thursday ahead of a planned meeting with President Donald Trump. The results, which generally arrive in minutes, indicated he had the virus.

That test, DeWine said, “should be looked at as a screening test.” The subsequent tests he had, PCR tests, are “very, very, very reliable,” DeWine noted.

“The antigen tests are fairly new. And the companies that are coming out with them, quite frankly, have the burden of showing, you know, how good they are,” he said.

“Could they be used in some situations? Yeah, they could be, but you have to understand going in that you can get the false positives, like happened in my case, or you can get the false negatives.”

