https://www.theblaze.com/news/chicago-violence-looting-100-arrested

More than 100 people were arrested, 2 people were shot, and 13 police officers were injured during the widespread looting and vandalism that occurred along downtown Chicago’s “Magnificent Mile” Sunday night, authorities reported in a press briefing Monday morning.

The two people shot were a civilian and a private security guard. Both individuals were reportedly taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The injured officers included a sergeant who was struck with a bottle and another officer who had his nose broken during a struggle with looters.

What happened?



According to the Chicago Tribune, the violence and destruction of property started at around 2:30 p.m. local time Sunday after a 20-year-old man allegedly shot at police while evading arrest. Police returned fire and wounded the man, who was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and is expected to survive.

Misinformation reportedly spread online wrongly indicating that police had shot and wounded a child, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown indicated. Brown made no excuses for the behavior of the angry mob, however.

“Criminals took to the streets with the confidence that there would be no consequences for their actions,” Brown said of the hundreds who flooded areas along Michigan Avenue during the early morning hours Monday.

“This was not an organized protest,” he added. “Rather this was an incident of pure criminality. This was an act of violence against our police officers and against our city.”

Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who has been sharply criticized for her response to recent violence in Chicago, also condemned the behavior.

“What occurred in our downtown and surrounding communities was abject criminal behavior, pure and simple,” Lightfoot said. “And there cannot be any excuse for it. Period.” Later in the press conference, Lightfoot promised a “serious response.”

Mag Mile was trashed

Images and videos posted on social media show city blocks littered with trash and debris and stores destroyed as a result of the looting and property damage.

WGN-TV posted helicopter footage of one of the shopping centers ransacked in Chicago’s Goose Island neighborhood.

Journalist Andy Ngo reposted a livestream video showing looters walking around inside a store with boxes of stolen merchandise with apparently no law enforcement nearby.

Yet another video posted by ABC News shows rioters breaking into a Tesla store.

Anything else?

During the Monday morning press conference, Brown argued that looters acted brazenly because they have been “emboldened” by the lack of consequences in the criminal system in recent months.

“We have to have consequences for the arrests that Chicago Police officers make through great threat to their own safety,” he said.

As a result of the violence, the city of Chicago raised bridges to block downtown access and instituted a curfew for Monday night.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

