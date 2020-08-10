https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/10/pass-the-popcorn-trump-narrows-acceptance-speech-down-to-2-locations-resistance-triggering-imminent-bonus-rob-reiner-gets-a-history-lesson/

Today President Trump said he’s narrowed down possible locations for his acceptance speech to two places:

We have narrowed the Presidential Nomination Acceptance Speech, to be delivered on the final night of the Convention (Thursday), to two locations – The Great Battlefield of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and the White House, Washington, D.C. We will announce the decision soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

And you can just predict how that’s going to go:

Rob Reiner, one of the leaders of the Hollywood chapter of the anti-Trump Resistance, had this hot take:

Trump brilliantly narrows down the location of his acceptance speech. Either break yet another law and do it at the WH, or do it at Gettysburg and celebrate your devotion to White Supremacy. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 10, 2020

Hey, great tweet — unless you like a little historical accuracy to attempted kneejerk slams:

Gettysburg broke the back of the Confederacy https://t.co/JkyxYIs7RY — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) August 10, 2020

Have you ever read a history book? — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) August 10, 2020

It makes you wonder.

Meathead thinks the site of the pivotal Civil War battle symbolizes “White Supremacy.” — Victor Tango Kilo (@GenghisKhet) August 10, 2020

Gettysburg was a great Union victory. — dirk gently (@phlrgh) August 10, 2020

A National Park isn’t a symbol of white supremacy. Shouldn’t you be getting ready for lunch? pic.twitter.com/n49tNsF2sd — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) August 10, 2020

Except the Union won at Gettysburg.

Lincoln commemorated it. https://t.co/U7rCchkEti — Dave Sheehan (@aspergrasst) August 10, 2020

But “celebration of white supremacy” or something.

