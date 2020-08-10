https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/10/peak-politico-the-medias-republicans-pounce-game-was-just-elevated-thanks-to-this-blm-inspired-spin-on-the-november-election/

There’s regular media spin, and then there’s 2020’s brand of media spin, which requires taking a healthy dose of anti-motion sickness pills before subjecting yourself to it to avoid severe nausea. Today’s example comes courtesy of Politico:

Somebody got out the thesaurus to avoid the tired “pouncing” and “seizing” approach for this doozy:

Facing possible electoral calamity, Republicans are now turning to a familiar playbook: stoking fear by trying to redefine the BLM movement as a radical leftist mob https://t.co/cHwKpVn6rd — POLITICO (@politico) August 10, 2020

Sound like a familiar spin?

‘Stoke backslash’ is the new ‘Pounce’ — Smoothie Maker 🐻 (@Coronobird) August 10, 2020

Backlash is the new pounce https://t.co/X9o6znquYe — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) August 10, 2020

The Left knows they can always found on their media allies to help out.

If the headline doesn’t do it, the photo editing really gives away the game here. — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) August 10, 2020

Death & destruction in dozens of American cities. Seattle businesses extorted & blockaded into collapse. Literal dumpster fires in Portland last night. Smash & grab looting in Chicago, too. Here’s two girls with protest signs. — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) August 10, 2020

So predictable.

Uh. “Redefine?” It’s literally a radical leftist mob. https://t.co/BQIihZ1uNt — RBe (@RBPundit) August 10, 2020

Some founders identify as Marxists, which is precisely “radical leftism.” I would say upending capitalism and destroying the nuclear family are inherently *radical* ideas. Read their manifesto. It’s all in there, Politico. https://t.co/BADnWvRnv2 — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) August 10, 2020

Never go full Politico. Never. — Leonardo (@LEEONAWDO) August 10, 2020

yep… they are “stoking” the fire by demanding that we follow the law and don’t allow rioting. https://t.co/10ppidAjY3 — Obi-Hahn (@obihahn) August 10, 2020

Meanwhile, overnight in Chicago… pic.twitter.com/FPdD1p0DJw — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) August 10, 2020

“stoking fear by trying to redefine BLM movement as a radical leftist mob”

No one needs to stoke fear or define the BLM movement. They are doing that all on their own. We have seen the videos. We have seen the damage, the bloodshed, the looting. We have heard them.

Have you? — sarainitaly🍉🍒🍹🌞 (@sarainitaly) August 10, 2020

