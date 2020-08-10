https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2020/08/10/pelosi-trots-out-religion-card-again-%E2%80%9Clets-pray-for-those-who-are-hungry-let%E2%80%99s-pray-harder-for-those-who-will-not-feed-them%E2%80%99/
About The Author
Related Posts
‘Hell No’: Megyn Kelly Blasts Female Reporter For #MeToo B.S.
January 16, 2020
Exclusive: Dan Crenshaw Explains Exactly Why Killing Qasem Soleimani Was A Great Move
January 5, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy