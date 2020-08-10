https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/10/pennsylvanias-governor-scolds-trump-legal-adviser-for-hate-speech-for-misgendering-states-top-health-official/

Jenna Ellis, senior legal advisor to the Trump campaign, made the news with a tweet in which she called Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine “this guy.” The story to which she was responding was about a Pittsburgh radio station’s reporter who called Levine “sir” at least three times during a press call.

This guy is making decisions about your health.https://t.co/gaqGBbXbOC — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 10, 2020

That tweet inspired Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf to accuse Ellis of hate speech:

To @JennaEllisEsq and whoever else needs to hear this: Misgendering a transgender person is hate speech and it’s unacceptable. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) August 10, 2020

To @GovernorTomWolf and whoever else needs to hear this: misgendering a person occurs when you do not accept biological fact and instead spread lies and feelings, and it’s ridiculous. https://t.co/mG98p53iWw — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 10, 2020

Looks like Ellis doubled down:

Trump campaign adviser doubles down after sparking criticism for misgendering Pennsylvania official https://t.co/pSy7GDahoU pic.twitter.com/jKZxi9voyS — The Hill (@thehill) August 10, 2020

The Hill reports:

A Trump campaign adviser generated swift criticism Monday after sharing a tweet that misgendered Pennsylvania’s top health official, who is a transgender woman. … “Dr. Levine is laser-focused on assisting Pennsylvanians in the midst of a national pandemic,” Pennsylvania Department of Health spokesman Nate Wardle told The Hill. “She does not have time for this nonsense.” The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) denounced Ellis’s comments as an attempt to dehumanize an official working to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

It appears that Dr. Levine does indeed have time for this nonsense.

Now I know our country’s gone nuts. — Robert Silvestro (@tilebobs) August 10, 2020

Don’t back down, Jenna. Facts: Levine is a man and Wolf sent the elderly back into nursing homes.🤣 — Jeanne 💖🗽🇺🇸 (@jhodnot) August 11, 2020

Hey Tom, remember that time you placed Covid patients in nursing homes? — Average Joe (@above_averageJ) August 10, 2020

Dear Governor, there is no such thing as a “hate speech” exception to the First Amendment. — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) August 10, 2020

Hate speech is a thought crime. I’ve read that book. — Hessian (@hessian) August 11, 2020

Hey Wolf, instead of worrying about non existent “hate speech”, you should be concerned of an investigation into your nursing home policy that killed thousands of grandparents and seniors. #seniorkiller — Rosalie Harris (@Rosalie07446802) August 10, 2020

Instead of creating more “genders” which no one can keep up, why not just use: with or without. — Richard Lee (@rslobjects) August 10, 2020

We have seen a college which has replaced men’s and women’s restrooms with “Restroom With Urinals” and “Restroom Without Urinals.”

Misgendering is a weird concept. — Terry Matier (@TerryMatier) August 10, 2020

Rachel Levine is the one doing the misgendering though. — French Cake & Capitalism – Equality 7-2521 (@DAVIDFERNANDES8) August 10, 2020

That dude needs to chill — SCOOBY🦎 (@ScoobyMcpherson) August 10, 2020

