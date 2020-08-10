http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/FjuJ70UrETw/

A Pennsylvania man accused of fatally shooting the two mothers of his children admitted that he committed both murders during an interview with law enforcement officials, police said.

Davone Unique Anderson, 25, told the police that he shot and killed Sydney Parmelee, 23, at a home on July 5 because he believed she was cheating on him, Penn Live reported.

Detectives said Anderson told them he fatally shot Kaylee Lyons, 23, who was six weeks pregnant, at the same house on July 30 because he was scared she would tell the authorities he killed Parmelee.

The officers said Parmelee’s body was found with a bullet wound to her head on a couch on July 5 before 4:45 p.m. Detectives said a gun and a used bullet casing were found nearby.

Both shootings took place at Lyons’s home.

Detectives said Lyons was found on the floor with a fatal gunshot wound to her head on July 30 around 9:15 p.m. A used bullet and a shell casing were discovered at the scene, but Lyons’s cell phone was missing.

Lyons died hours later at a local hospital.

Police arrested Anderson in Carlisle when he was found driving Lyons’s Honda Civic.

Detectives said that while in the Cumberland County Prison on July 31, he excitedly told a corrections officer that he “killed them both.” Investigators say he also told detectives, “I killed Sydney” and “I killed Kaylee, too.”

Authorities charged Anderson with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of murder of an unborn child, child endangerment, illegally possessing firearms, and receiving stolen property.

Anderson is not the only one in recent days to be accused of murdering a mother with her unborn child.

In June 2020, the father of an unborn child allegedly killed the pregnant mother and their three-year-old daughter in Baltimore, Maryland.

