https://noqreport.com/2020/08/10/police-state-america/

“THERE’S NOTHING WRONG WITH A POLICE STATE AS LONG AS YOU ARE THE POLICE”

I actually remember a law enforcement officer making that assertion in a forum of colleagues back in the early days of email before the age of social media. It was probably intended to be facetious. But there is always a serious core to what is said in jest.

If you are in a position of authority making decisions that impact the lives and the livelihoods of others, it’s human nature to flippantly dismiss their concerns of civil rights violated and denied. It is the antithesis of the Golden Rule.

Speaking of the Golden Rule, many seem to think that it means that he or she who has the gold makes the rules. Au contraire!

“Therefore all things whatsoever ye would that men should do to you: do ye even so to them.” These are the words of Jesus to the men and women of the evil generation when He was on earth.

Then, as now, this command went against the grain of their corrupted human nature. Times change, technology changes, but the wickedness and selfishness of mortal beings such as ourselves remains a constant in all of our societies throughout the ages.

“THERE IS NOTHING WRONG WITH AN AUTHORITARIAN STATE AS LONG AS YOU ARE THE AUTHORITY”

You don’t have to be a legal beagle to realize that local police departments, county sheriffs, state police, highway patrol and even federal agencies do not create the statutes and ordinances that they enforce. Laws emanate from deep in the bowels of legislative bodies such as the United States Congress, State Senates and Houses of Representatives and City Councils. They vary as much as night does from day depending upon where you live.

State Constitutions and statutes are not all the same. Here is a recent analysis relevant to Hawaii’s current siege which poses as an interminable state of emergency.

THE COMMON THREAD

“I can better determine what’s good for you than you can for yourself.” No conscious reasoning, let alone articulation, is ever attempted of the basis of this assumption. Rather, it is merely that you (in the collective sense) put me in this position of authority, so you have defaulted on your right to make individual and personal decisions. You have bestowed upon me the power to be your surrogate in the decision-making process. I will henceforth be able to usurp, to supplant, to overrule your wishes in order to ensure your well being as my superior intellect ascertains it to be.

No politician is ever going to comprehend this controlling assumption behind his or her actions. It’s one thing to be the doer of “emergency actions” and altogether different to be on the receiving end of overreaching governmental policies.

SO WHAT CONSTITUTES AN EMERGENCY ANYWAY?

Nature of the Threat

Failure to plan on your part does NOT constitute an emergency on my part. Uncontrollable events such as a hurricane/typhoon, tsunami or earthquake undeniably cause immediate extraordinary preparations and responses. 9/11/2001 created a rare and fleeting kumbaya moment on the steps of the U.S. Capitol in which politicians set aside their petty bickering but that spirit of national unity nearly two decades later is nothing but a distant fading memory in Washington, DC, and around this great country. In fact, an 18-year-old first time voter in the 2020 general election was not even born yet when that Islamic attack on America occurred.

Duration of the Threat

Hurricanes give days of warning; tsunamis either minutes or hours depending upon proximity; tornadoes just minutes, seconds or none at all; earthquakes zero. The aftermath may last for days, months or years based upon severity. But, any emergency declaration must of necessity be for a finite amount of time. It cannot and must not, by definition, be open ended and interminable.

Go back to the fact that lack of planning or a botched response do not justify the imposition of a Police State denying civil liberties or the suspension of the Bill of Rights guaranteed [not granted] by our U.S. Constitution.

Our latest episode of the NOQ Report Podcast…

APPLICABILITY TO 2020

The 1920’s are recorded in the annals of unrewritten history as the Roaring ’20’s. America and the world had survived, emerging still strong and vibrant from the scourge of the Spanish Flu. [That term wasn’t considered politically incorrect but the Wuhan Virus is.] Keep in mind that the Stock Market crash of 1929 propelled our country into the Great Depression—”great” in the sense of extreme and severe, not in the sense of wonderful and desirable. But there was a decade of indulgence in the day of Speakeasies.

Fast forward 100 years and we find ourselves mired in the unspeakable horror and misery—totally unanticipated, I might add—of the year 2020. Two decades ago we overreacted to the perceived threat of a Y2K cataclysm which was the biggest letdown and non-event of most of our lifetimes. How long did it take you to dispose of all those cases of bottled water and canned goods? Be honest! The computers did not all in a nanosecond or the blink of an eye cease to compute, did they? We didn’t instantly regress to the stone age foraging for food because modern life as we knew and loved it had not really ended forever.

In fact, every honest person felt ashamed of having joined the engineered panic which history has proven unnecessary at best and counterproductive at worst. If we had a do-over [though nobody ever does], we would simply have continued living our lives rather than peering fearfully into the nebulous abyss of self-doubt with an instilled overreliance on so-called experts who constantly lectured us about the scientific explanation of x’s and o’s and how they spelled impending disaster for the human race.

Did we learn anything from that about how “experts” are often the cause of unwarranted panic?

OUR CURRENT YEAR OF PREMEDITATED DISRUPTION

COVID-19

The farther we get into 2020, the year of the coronavirus’s release fades and we may in an increasing feeling of familiarity just refer to it as our constant companion COVID. How many high school graduates in 2038, males and females and other imagined genders, will receive a virtual diploma [all physical relics having become anachronistic] bearing the name Covid Smith [surnames having become too divisive to vary]?

Yes, the virus supposedly like none other has placed us all in a state of suspended animation. Life as we knew it has paused and those in authority warn us not to be either so presumptuous or so blatantly selfish as to want, let alone expect, to ever retrieve our former lives with civil liberties intact. We are told that the current Police State is the inescapable “new normal”. But, not to fret, not to worry, Big Brother will take care of us.

George Orwell’s 1984 just got here 36 years late.

PLANNED INSURRECTION

Recently the bodycam footage of Saint George Floyd resisting arrest have emerged to find a big yawn, a shrug and a lack of interest in the Marxist groups, with Islamic backing, which devastated Minneapolis and then moved on to Seattle and then to the most vulnerable venue of Portland. I went to elementary school in the late 1950’s in the Pacific Northwest when we proudly learned about Lewis and Clark, the Oregon Trail and the pioneer spirit of hardy men and women of the frontier. One of my favorites stories was that of the Native American woman guide Sacajawea.

So, now it’s hard to imagine that the great city on the Columbia River has devolved into racial chaos. Why Portland? Because it was vulnerable with misguided modern “leaders” who had lost their senses along with their sense of historical perspective. What about Portland, Oregon cries out about racial injustice? Only that it was an easy target for Marxist revolutionaries whose longterm goal is to erase American history and remake this once Land of the Free and Home of the Brave into a den of sniveling cowards who bow before the aggressor in self-loathing and subservience. Mission accomplished.

One must clearly distinguish between the truism that black lives matter [to the same degree that Native American, Asian, Caucasian, Hispanic and indeed ALL LIVES MATTER—a phrase that can get a person killed in today’s toxic environment] on the one hand and the Marxist ally of Antifa that has hijacked and misappropriated those words to pose an in-your-face threat to peaceable Americans of every race and ethnicity on the other hand. Nobody is more vilified by “BLM” than black men and women of conscience who avoid groupthink and live by their conservative Christian principles.

THE ORIGIN OF TODAY’S POLICE STATE

This discussion of a biological attack on the world and the attempt to derail the 2020 Presidential Election in BLM’s avowed short-term goal of removing President Donald Trump from office are the essential ingredients in the cauldron that has brewed this Police State.

Irony

Let it not be lost on a single soul in our midst that the attempt to defund and abolish police departments is a subterfuge. Lawfully constituted law enforcement must cease and go away to create a vacuum to be filled by a Police State composed of an unholy alliance between ultra-leftist progressives in the guise of the Democrat Party and its vegetative puppet Joe Biden and the BLM/Antifa Insurrection.

How many Democrat politicians recognize this and how many are just weak-minded pawns of the Marxist operatives is an open question. From the Hawaii perspective, I would suggest that our U.S. Congressional delegation along with our inept Hawaii Governor and equally vacuous lame duck Honolulu Mayor are in the latter category because none of them is bright enough to circumspectly realize the complete havoc that their handlers have wrought through their complicity.

Who composes the Democrat talking points that they regurgitate? Somebody is actively working to destroy America. The Police State is at the top of their agenda.

First they would need to erase our knowledge of who we are and our proud national heritage of free thought. They would have to convince us that a disease with a very high recovery rate forebodes the absolute annihilation of our species unless and until we surrender our unique identity and sell our soul for the unfounded promise of protection and security provided by our masters. Mission Accomplished.

LIFE AFTER THE POLICE STATE

The key to survival is not to fall into the Stockholm Syndrome by identifying with our captors. I still remember this example from my high school Contemporary American Problems class in 1965:

A Nazi guard in a WW II Concentration Camp tells a Jewish prisoner to dig a hole.

He then tells another prisoner to get into the hole and lie down.

Then he instructs Prisoner 1 who dug the hole to bury Prisoner 2 alive with dirt.

Prisoner 1 refuses.

Nazi guard then tells the two prisoners to switch places.

He then orders Prisoner 2 to bury Prisoner 1 alive with dirt.

Prisoner 2 readily complies.

Nazi guard shouts stop and reverses the roles of the prisoners again.

Nazi guard says you see he was willing to bury you alive, so now you bury him alive.

Question

If you are Prisoner 1, what do you do?

Response

After some class discussion, our teacher suggested that the only proper and ethical thing to do is to recognize that the Nazi guard is not God. He has no right to distort your values of right and wrong. So, you resist the unlawful order to kill your fellow prisoner. Hopefully, Prisoner 2 will come to his senses and join you in resisting the guard’s attempt to play God.

SUMMING IT UP

In 2020, we have arrived at a new Police State. Authorities are assuming the power to control every aspect of our lives. They determine when and if we can emerge from their imposed lockdown and go outside our own homes.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams on February 29, 2020 admonished us:

“Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!”

Now we are told by our governmental masters and by our fellow citizens whom they have coopted that if we don’t wear a mask, we are callously killing our neighbors. Whom do you believe? No, that’s the wrong question.

The question we should be asking ourselves is who appointed these misguided authorities to act as God. The answer is nobody, but if we accept their pronouncements as infallible, then we have elevated them to that undeserved and unattainable status.

The same people who think there are multiple genders in a gender-fluid world lecture us about not denying their own faux-science. It’s not science, folks. It is a charade to dupe us into rolling over and dying. No, not playing dead. Surrendering all that makes life worth living!

THE POLICE STATE CAN ONLY EXIST IF NO ONE RESISTS

So, there you have it. What are you going to do about it? There are already positive signs of life among the huddled masses here in Police State America. Voters are rejecting “seasoned politicians” even here in Hawaii. We are ready to turn the scoundrels out and infuse our political system with new blood and open minds.

On November 3rd:

We reelect President Donald Trump!

Reject everyone at all echelons of government who thinks we serve them!

Replace them with conservatives who respect our civil liberties while staying out of the way as America becomes America again!

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

