https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/running-mate-mental-health-cognition/2020/08/10/id/981486

Almost two-thirds of Americans believe Joe Biden will not finish a four-year term in the White House if he is elected in November, making whomever he picks as his vice president the ensuing president, according to a Rasmussen Reports survey.

Biden is expected to announce his running mate this week ahead of the Democratic Party National Convention, and he has vowed to pick a female running mate.

Biden would be 78 when sworn in, and concerns about his age and health have left many wondering if he would finish a full term if elected. Thirty-eight percent of those surveyed, including 20% of Democrats said they believe Biden is suffering some form of dementia.

According to the Rasmussen survey, 59% of likely voters believed his vice president would be called up to the top office before Biden served out four full years. Thirty-nine percent said it was very likely, though 35% considered it unlikely.

A full 49% of Democrats think Biden would not serve a full term. Seventy-three percent of Republicans feel that way, and 57% of unaffiliated voters do.

Still, only 45% of voters says Biden’s running mate is important to their vote. Just more than half of voters have told Rasmussen they plan to vote against President Donald Trump in November no matter who his opponent is.

The survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted Aug. 6-9. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

