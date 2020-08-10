http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2zFVBMnaWr8/

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Spicer and Co.,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that Iran, China, and Russia “are engaged in influence operations here in the United States.” And that it is not surprising that the Chinese Communist Party prefers 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden over President Trump, given the posture President Trump has taken towards China.

Pompeo said, “It is the case that the Iranians, the Chinese, the Russians too, are engaged in influence operations here in the United States. We have a responsibility to take down that misinformation, to share with the American people the risks that are connected to that. And it should be unsurprising to anyone that the Chinese Communist Party has seen what we’ve just talked about for a good long time here, the fundamental shift that President Trump has taken with respect to China, no longer tolerating their misbehavior and the risk they’re creating to the United States. It shouldn’t come as any surprise to anyone that they’d prefer a president that didn’t take that approach.”

Pompeo also expressed confidence that the national security team responsible for ensuring elections in the United States are free and fair will deliver on their responsibility.

