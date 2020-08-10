https://www.dailywire.com/news/portland-police-officers-wounded-in-mortar-attack-16-arrested-during-violent-antifa-riot

The Portland Police Department arrested numerous rioters on Sunday night as the city continues to grapple with Antifa violence.

In a statement, the department said that “commercial grade fireworks were thrown at officers trying to clear an unlawful assembly, including a mortar that injured two officers, and a riot was declared.”

A couple hundred far-left rioters marched toward the Portland Police Association (PPA) Offices late at night and quickly began “barricading streets with dumpsters and fencing.”

“A fire was lit on the sidewalk outside the PPA office,” the department added. “Fire and an ambulance was enroute to a medical call and had to reroute to get around the street blockage.”

As police tried to disperse the rioters, some individuals engaged in “blocking traffic with dumpsters, pieces of fencing, and other items. Some small fires were lit in the roadway.”

Oregon State Police and @PortlandPolice move antifa rioters back in north Portland tonight. Rioters set up street blockades again and throw an explosive right in the middle of cops. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/rk6LKXbfDb — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 10, 2020

“The injured officers were treated at the scene by paramedics,” the department added. “One officer was burned on her neck and her facemask partially melted . A Sergeant standing about 10 feet away was injured in the leg by a piece of a firework impacting his leg.”

Officers Injured By Mortar Attack, Riot Declared (Photo) https://t.co/Ju0OnOzjeo pic.twitter.com/trvqLY0lbx — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 10, 2020

Portland Police say 16 arrested in another night of violence outside police union. People barricaded streets w/ dumpsters & set fires. Police say ambulance couldn’t get through to another call. Officers were hit w/ fireworks. One burned on her neck & another hit in leg (📷: PPB) pic.twitter.com/ZbnOB142eR — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) August 10, 2020

One interesting moment from the night’s chaos came when a female was arrested by law enforcement officials.

“Male PPB officers detaining a female protestor and patting her down w/ no female officers present,” a local reporter tweeted along with a video of the incident. “I asked if they had a female officer to do patdown, one responded by “nope” the other said, “how do you know I don’t identify as a female?” Other officers laugh.”

Male PPB officers detaining a female protestor and patting her down w/ no female officers present. I asked if they had a female officer to do patdown, one responded by “nope” the other said, “how do you know I don’t identify as a female?” Other officers laugh. #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/bSabNSHXSf — Shauna Sowersby (@Shauna_Sowersby) August 9, 2020

The Portland Police Department released the names of the following individuals that it charged during the riot:

Norland, Zoe, 22, of Portland, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer Lorenze, Maxwell, 22, of Portland, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer Levelle, Rachel “Ramon”, 23, unknown residence, Interfering with a Peace Officer Pribbenow, Samantha, 22, of Tigard, Interfering with a Peace Officer Doe, Jane, unknown age, unknown residence, Interfering with a Peace Officer Van De Walker, Moira, 25, of Portland, Riot, Interfering with a Peace Officer Hester, Demetria, 46, of Portland, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer Torres, Michele, 33, of Portland, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer Hamilton, Lavonna, 43, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer Ogunfiditimi, Folasade, 27, of Hillsboro, Interfering with a Peace Officer Ankney, Olivia, 33, of Beaverton, Interfering with a Peace Officer Riehl, Nicholas, 28, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer Alger, William, 21, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer Weber, Samuel, 24, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer Crissman, Tyler, 24, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer Britton, Jason, 30, of Gresham, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer

