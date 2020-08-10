https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/joe-biden-vp-pick-kamala-harris-elizabeth-warren/2020/08/10/id/981420

The women who have made it on Joe Biden’s shortlist for vice president have brought in top dollar for Joe Biden’s campaign ahead of the announcement, Politico reports.

The top fundraiser out of all of Biden’s potential VP picks is Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who has helped raise more than $7.7 million for the campaign. She did so through a high-dollar event, a grass-roots event, which attracted 50,000 participants, and email blasts to supporters. She is scheduled to host another event for Biden with help from Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., with tickets ranging from $250 to $25,000 on Tuesday, according to an invitation obtained by Politico.

Warren is followed by Sen. Kamala Harris, who has brought in more than $5 million a source told Politico. Harris is followed by Sen. Tammy Duckworth, who has helped raise more than $3 million for the campaign by hosting events with Joe and Jill Biden.

Susan Rice, who has never run for office, hasn’t hosted any fundraisers for Biden. She has headlined two fundraisers, but Biden wasn’t present, according to a source.

Politico reports that one of every five Biden fundraisers that has taken place since March has featured a person on Biden’s VP shortlist. The events have raised more than $20 million.

“They’re all trying to show off their fundraising abilities, and the advantage definitely goes to the more established candidates with broader bases,” Doug Herman, a California-based Democrat consultant told Politico. “These are all folks who are auditioning for a spot, and this is a box that needs to be checked and they all need to demonstrate they can do it.”

Other possible picks who have raised money for Biden include Rep. Karen Bass, D-Cali., who headlined an event last week that brought in more than $2.2 million. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hosted two fundraisers with Joe and Jill Biden.

Florida Rep. Val Demings, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms have all headlined one fundraiser alongside Joe or Jill Biden, according to Politico.

The campaign is planning to host an event “Introducing our Running Mate.” According to an invitation obtained by Politico, tickets range between $500-$250,000. Details of the event are still under wraps, but confirmed participants will receive information 24-48 hours ahead of time per the invite.

