Following a scare at the White House where the Secret Service had to evacuate the briefing room as President Donald Trump spoke to reporters, the Republican president went back to the press room to answer questions.

President Trump was asked if he was worried about Russia meddling in the 2020 election.

The left is still obsessed with Russia and does not have the slightest interest in Obama’s historic meddling in the 2016 election.

Trump responded by slamming Democrats.

President Trump answered, “I’ll tell you who’s meddling in our elections. The Democrats are meddling for wanting and insisting on sending mail-in ballots where there’s corruption all over the place. If you check what happened in New York, a relatively small race with Carolyn Maloney. And they called her the winner the other day because I was mentioning it at conferences and getting a lot of action on that statement. So they declared her the winner. And they have no idea who won. And the person, her opponent, is very angry. But they had mail-in voting. And they had hundreds and I think even thousands of ballots that are missing, that were fraudulent. Take a look at the Carolyn Maloney race. Take a look at Patterson, New Jersey. Take a look at the one here in Virginia where they mailed out 500,000 applications and they’re going to people who aren’t supposed to be getting an application.

[embedded content]