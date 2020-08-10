https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-escorted-out-white-house-press-briefing

President Trump on Monday was abruptly escorted away from the White House briefing room just a few minutes after taking the podium for a press briefing, but quickly returned to tell reporters, “There was a shooting outside of the White House.”

Describing what he knew about the situation, the president said it “seems” a person was shot by Secret Service and had been taken to the hospital.

Several minutes after initially taking the podium, someone – who appeared to be a Secret Service agent – told the president something before Trump stopped and walked out of the room.

“Excuse me?” the president said to the agent before exiting.

After returning to the podium, Trump said a shooting took place outside the premises of the White Houe near the fence. He said more information would be released later.

The president then moved on to discussing other issues, including the stock market and the coronavirus crisis.

Fox News’ John Roberts reported hearing the sound of gunshots outside the White House as the briefing began.

Multiple sources told Fox News there is no believed threat to the Capitol after the White House incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

