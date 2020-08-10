https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/prof-may-fired-refusing-diversity-training-not-backing/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A professor at Converse College, a private, liberal arts school in South Carolina, has refused to complete required diversity trainings, and he may be suspended or lose his job over it.

But Associate Professor of Politics Jeffrey Poelvoorde, who has taught at the college for 34 years, said it’s worth the fight. He recently missed the deadline to complete the trainings.

“I have tenure, but our faculty handbook allows the suspension or abolition of tenure for six reasons … including insubordination,” Poelvoorde told The College Fix. “I believe that’s what they’ll act on. They’ll consider this a formal aggregation of my contract by insubordination.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

