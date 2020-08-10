https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/08/10/harry-meghan-focus-black-lives-matter-activism-says-royal-expert/

Royal expert Katie Nicholl has revealed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be focusing more on Black Lives Matter activism, as the former praised young people for “leading the movement”.

“Part of this work, part of this moment that we’re in, is that making sure from analysis to action that we drive action toward structural and systemic change. Changing the rules that have held people back,” said Rashad Robinson, a race activist who was “at the forefront” of efforts to deplatform U.S. conservative Pat Buchanan from MSNBC, in a clip of an interview with the prince for the Color of Change organisation.

“You say this so beautifully Rashard, and it’s so true,” replied Harry, a hereditary millionaire who owes his public profile to the fact he is a relation of Queen Elizabeth II — although he has now abandoned his royal duties to pursue activism and money-making ventures.

“There’s so much that has happened for so long and once those problems exist, charity is crucial in so many ways but it can’t fix the problem. The problems already exist, and are too big,” the prince told Robinson, whose organisation is lobbying to defund the police.

“As I’ve said to you before, it’s like bringing a bucket of water to a forest fire,” Harry said, adding: “We have to go to the root of the problem, the source of the problem, and actually fix it there.”

Harry, who along with Meghan was stripped of his HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) title and his public funding by the Queen after turning his back on his public duties — though he retains his Duke of Sussex title as a courtesy — also said that “it is going to take… every single person on the planet right now” to end racism.

Prince Harry Says People ‘Don’t Understand’ Their ‘Unconscious’ Racism https://t.co/XMhmk4t2TF — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 31, 2019

The prince’s interaction with Robinson and Color of Change comes as royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed that the couple will be focusing on Black Lives Matter and race activism more in future.

“The Black Lives Matter movement matters to Meghan and it matters to Harry. And I understand that this is going to be an area where we’re going to see the couple doing a lot more work and taking a lot more interest,” Nicholl said.

“They’ve been very busy with the Covid efforts, particularly how it’s impacting on their charities. And their focus is now, I’m told, shifting onto this movement — Black Lives Matter is something that really resonates with both of them,” she explained.

Prior to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, Harry and Meghan appeared to be focusing much of their efforts on climate activism — a pet project that proved something of a poor fit for the pair, given their penchant for frequent air travel, often by private jet.

‘I’m Sorry’: Prince Harry Apologises for ‘Institutional Racism’ in Cringe Video Address https://t.co/N04XDeP7Xp — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 2, 2020

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBM ontgomery

Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

