https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gop-online-winred-fundraising/2020/08/10/id/981513

The GOP’s new online fundraising clearinghouse raised $164 million in July, according to figures obtained by The Hill.

WinRed, an online platform that raises funds for Republican candidates, was founded in 2019 as a response to the Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue.

The group raised $15.7 million in just one day, according to The Hill, with the average donation at $51.

The platform raised just $31 million in the third quarter of 2019, the group’s first full quarter.

ActBlue hauled in $710 million from April 1 through June 30, a record sum in an election year. Nearly half of the 5.7 million people who contributed during the second quarter were first-time ActBlue contributors.

“Small-dollar donors are driving change,” Erin Hill, ActBlue’s executive director, said in a statement issued late July. “They are engaged at historic levels and pushing for the values they care about in their communities and at all levels of government.”

WinRed collected a record $275 million for Republicans in the second quarter from over 6.7 million contributions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

