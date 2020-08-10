https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/10/report-president-trump-escorted-from-briefing-room-after-apparent-shooting-outside-white-house/

President Trump had just begun his press conference Monday when a Secret Service agent whispered to him and then escorted him out of the briefing room.

Video: Trump escorted out of briefing room pic.twitter.com/5qaJQlKszI — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) August 10, 2020

The moment Trump was escorted out of the briefing room by Secret Service – agent seems to say, “We have shots fired outside.” pic.twitter.com/cJkkxwYLXm — Peter Stevenson (@PeterStevenson) August 10, 2020

This hasn’t been confirmed, but Trump himself has said there was a shooting outside the White House.

Colleague John Roberts rpts he heard two pops outside the WH just before the President was removed from the briefing room by USSS — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) August 10, 2020

Trump: “There was a shooting outside of the White House and it seems to be very well under control” — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) August 10, 2020

Trump returns to the briefing room: “there was a shooting outside the White House…it seems that the person was shot by Secret Service.” — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) August 10, 2020

POTUS back at the podium in the WH press room. Says there was a shooting and somebody’s been taken to the hospital. — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) August 10, 2020

“There was a shooting outside of the White House,” Trump says as he returns to the briefing room. The fact that Secret Service has allowed him to return likely indicates the situation is over — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) August 10, 2020

Trump: “There was a shooting outside of the White House and seems to be very under well under control.” He says “someone has been taken to the hospital,” and that person was shot by Secret Service. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 10, 2020

News: Trump returns to briefing room, says a shooting outside WH grounds and things are under control. Says a person/suspect “was shot by the Secret Service” and was taken to hospital. Doesn’t know the person’s condition. — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) August 10, 2020

Trump returns to lectern in WH briefing room after USSS escorted him away. Says there was a shooting outside the WH. Trump: Somebody has been taken to hospital. Seems the person was shot by the Secret Service — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) August 10, 2020

“There was a shooting outside of the White House,” says @POTUS. “There was an actual shooting and somebody’s been taken to the hospital.” — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 10, 2020

Trump comes back, explains: “There was a shooting outside of the White House.” He says the USSS has it “under control” and that a person “was shot by Secret Service” and taken to the hospital. “It was the suspect who was shot.” — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) August 10, 2020

Trump says he was taken to the Oval Office, which is up a ramp and down a hallway inside the West Wing, from the WH briefing room. — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) August 10, 2020

President Trump: “There was a shooting outside of the White House, seems to very well under control. I’d like to thank the Secret Service..there was an actual shooting…the person was shot by Secret Service.” pic.twitter.com/cnNa0aMYDt — CSPAN (@cspan) August 10, 2020

We’ll update this breaking news post as more details come in.

“Were you rattled by this at all, Mr. President?”@realDonaldTrump: “I don’t know, do I seem rattled?” pic.twitter.com/d7G5F3FuFo — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 10, 2020

Who the hell are these reporters asking POTUS about the weapon used and suspect info? — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 10, 2020

Reporters keep yelling questions at Trump about who the shooter was, the type of weapon they used, what their motivation was, and he’s saying “I don’t know” every time — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 10, 2020

Confirmed:

The Secret Service can confirm there has been an officer involved shooting at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Ave. Law enforcement officials are on the scene. More information to follow. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 10, 2020

