President Trump had just begun his press conference Monday when a Secret Service agent whispered to him and then escorted him out of the briefing room.

This hasn’t been confirmed, but Trump himself has said there was a shooting outside the White House.

We’ll update this breaking news post as more details come in.

Confirmed:

