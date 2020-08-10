https://www.thedailyfodder.com/2020/08/reports-big-ten-to-cancel-football.html

(The Center Square) – Presidents of The Big Ten universities have voted to cancel the 2020 college football season along with other fall sports, the Detroit Free Press and other media outlets are reporting, although the Big Ten now denies such a vote took place, according to a Chicago Tribune report.

Sports radio host Dan Patrick also reported Monday that the presidents of the universities of Nebraska and Iowa were the only two of 14 to vote to play the season.

The Tribune report said that a Big Ten source “generally, but not specifically, refuted Patrick’s report.” The Tribune also reported that a second source told the newspaper that, “No final decisions have been made.”

Colleges and conferences across the country have been debating what to do with fall sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mid-American Conference was the first FBS conference to cancel its season when it did so Saturday.

The Big Ten also includes Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Rutgers, Illinois, Nortwhestern, Indiana, Wisconsin, Maryland, Minnesota and Purdue.

Patrick also reported that the PAC-12 will cancel its football season.

The economic ramifications of cancelling the season for Big Ten school communities is expected to be significant.

An official announcement on the decision is expected Tuesday, according to the Free Press.

* This article was originally published here

HELP STOP THE SPREAD OF FAKE NEWS!

SHARE our articles and like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

