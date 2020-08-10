https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mcdaniel-trump-rnc-white-house/2020/08/10/id/981406

President Donald Trump has every right to accept his party’s nomination at the White House, despite concerns from some that doing so could be a violation of the federal Hatch Act, because it’s “his house,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Monday.

“Here is my personal opinion,” McDaniel said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends,” when asked about complaints that have surfaced that the president is considering delivering his acceptance speech from the White House. “If Joe Biden can live in his basement, the president has every right to talk in front of his house, which is the White House.”

Trump first mentioned giving his acceptance speech at the White House during an interview on Fox News last week, saying that he thinks it is a “beautiful setting” and the “easiest alternative.”

The Washington Post reports that Republicans are considering the South Lawn at the White House as a potential site, along with several other locations, including at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Sunday that he wants Trump to accept the nomination miles and miles away from” the White House.

McDaniel said Monday that the Democratic National Committee will “hide Biden” as much as possible during its virtual convention, during which she said they will highlight policies such as raising taxes on “82% of Americans, open borders, defund the police, let’s embrace China. Let’s embrace Cuba.”

McDaniel also spoke out against mail-in ballots, saying that there is no way to verify the ballots that are going to voters that have been verified.

“The way I view it is it’s like having a wedding for 100 guests and having 100,000 people show up,” she said. “The systems are not prepared for this deluge of mail-in ballots.”

