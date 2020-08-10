https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/giuliani-rudy-chicago-portland/2020/08/10/id/981522

An effort is needed to turn the violence in the nation’s cities around, but many of them have been under “Democratic control for 100 years” and that is “totally crazy,” former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax TV Monday.

And if President Donald Trump wins the election in November, he’ll “absolutely turn” the violence around, Giuliani, who is the president’s attorney, told Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports.”

“They’re all Democrat cities,” said Giuliani of the places like Portland, Chicago, and New York, where violent incidents are spiraling. “This is our future if we elect Joe Biden. Our future is Portland, our future is Chicago, our future is New York.”

Kelly noted that he believes the images of rioting and looting, such as took place over the weekend, are increasingly being looked at in relation to Democrats, and that is helping Trump’s campaign.

“I don’t want that way,” Giuliani said, agreeing with Kelly. “I know he (Trump) doesn’t want it this way. He wants to win because he’s done a really good job for the people.”

He added that Trump would also like to win a “big portion of the African-American and minority votes because he delivered for them the best unemployment numbers, the best age numbers. He was the first president to really deliver them in 50 years.”

Giuliani also discussed the situation in Chicago, after Kelly accused Mayor Lori Lightfoot of being “all over the place” when it comes to crime, saying that the local district attorney there was backed by billionaire George Soros and “puts the criminals right back on the street.”

Early on Monday, rioters swept through Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, looting stores and at one point exchanging gunfire with police officers, reports The Chicago Tribune. As of 9 a.m., more than 100 people were arrested, and 13 police officers were reported injured. Also, a civilian and a private security guard were shot and wounded.

