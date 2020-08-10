https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/salty-kamala-harris-unfollowed-joe-biden-twitter-vp-announcement-expected-soon/

Kamala Harris, who was once speculated to be the front runner for Joe Biden’s running mate pick has unfollowed the former Vice President on Twitter — according to Alex Salvi of OAN.

The abrupt unfollow reportedly comes as Biden is expected to announce his choice very soon.

NEW: Sen. Kamala Harris has unfollowed the campaign account of @JoeBiden ahead of his VP announcement. — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) August 10, 2020

Some are speculating that it could mean that she is in, but others have taken it as a hint that Biden is looking in another direction. There is wide spread speculation that he may be considering Susan Rice.

UPDATE: Yashar Ali reports that a source told him the account never followed Biden.

I’m told by a source familiar with her account that Senator Harris never followed @JoeBiden from her campaign account. So unfollowing him wouldn’t be possible. She does follow him from her official Senate account however. https://t.co/WlNIWIUs8v — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 10, 2020

