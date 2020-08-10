https://www.dailywire.com/news/secret-service-releases-update-on-shooting-that-happened-outside-white-house

The U.S. Secret Service released a statement on the shooting that occurred on Monday afternoon outside the White House, saying that the suspect told authorities that he had a weapon and that he motioned as if he was about to “fire a weapon.”

“At approximately 5:53 PM today, a 51 year old male approached a U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officer who was standing at his post on the comer of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue N.W. near the White House Complex,” the Secret Service said in a statment. “The suspect approached the officer and told the officer he had a weapon. The suspect then turned around, ran aggressively towards the officer, and in a drawing motion, withdrew an object from his clothing. He then crouched into a shooter’s stance as if about to fire a weapon. The Secret Service officer discharged his weapon striking the individual in the torso.”

“Officers immediately rendered first aid to the suspect and D.C. Fire and EMS were called to the scene,” the statement continued. “Both the suspect and the officer were transported to local hospitals. The White House Complex was not breached during the incident and no Secret Service protectees were ever in danger.”

The Secret Service said that an investigation was ongoing and that the Metropolitan Police Department was involved.

