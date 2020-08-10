https://www.newsmax.com/politics/pompeo-china-elections-trump/2020/08/10/id/981511/

Reports that China is trying to influence American elections by ousting President Donald Trump in favor of his Democratic challenger Joe Biden should come as no surprise, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Newsmax TV.

Appearing Monday on “Spicer & Co.” Pompeo noted that recent intelligence has shown that Iran, Russia and China all appear to be engaged in influence operations in the upcoming presidential elections.

“We have a responsibility to share with the American people the risks that are connected to that,” Pompeo told host Sean Spicer. Trump’s actions against Chinese spying efforts, including expelling diplomats from the Houston consulate and threatening to ban the popular app TikTok have shown the communist leadership the United States is “no longer tolerating their misbehavior and the risk they’re creating to the United States,” he said.

“It should come as any surprise to anyone that they’d prefer a president that didn’t take that approach,” Pompeo said.

