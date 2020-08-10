https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/executive-orders-payroll-tax-cut-conservative/2020/08/10/id/981498

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Newsmax TV on Monday that President Donald Trump’s use of executive orders to provide coronavirus relief “goes against, not only the spirit, but the letter of the law.”

Trump on Saturday issued executive orders bypassing Congress, which had failed to reach an agreement on additional coronavirus relief. Trump’s orders include extending the supplemental federal unemployment benefits, deferral of payroll tax, and other measures.

Paul told “American Agenda” on Monday afternoon that “Presidents don’t get to legislate, presidents don’t have the power of the purse,” and noted former President Barack Obama was frequently criticized for “his spending and borrowing, and his executive orders on immigration.”

The senator added he is “not a fan” of Trump’s actions, saying, “I don’t think the president should get to make these decisions.”

He went on to say, “I’m not in favor of using executive orders to spend money, because I think that goes against, not only the spirit, but the letter of law as far as the Constitution goes.”

Paul said later, “borrowing a trillion more dollars, even done by executive order, isn’t conservative. So, I’m not for the policy.”

