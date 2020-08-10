https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/10/she-thought-she-could-get-away-with-this-ellen-degeneres-has-been-accused-of-a-decades-old-offense-and-must-be-canceled/

So we’re really doing this.

Looks like your time has come, Ellen DeGeneres:

More from the Daily Mail:

In an exclusive interview with DailyMailTV, Ben Gravolet said the under fire TV host worked for his mother’s recruitment agency when he was a child, and claimed Ellen – then aged about 20 – would regularly subject him to biting, mean insults.

“I would dread going to [my mom’s] office to see her after school or on a day if I was sick and Ellen was there,” Gravolet said.

“She would criticize my weight. I would try to do homework in the office. She’d call me stupid, she’d call me fat. She would criticize my clothes.”

Assuming Gravolet is telling the truth, we feel bad for him. Bullying is awful.

That said, though, the alleged bullying took place decades ago. Decades. If decades-old stupid insults are cancel-worthy offenses now, then who isn’t cancel-worthy?

OK, maybe Jesus. But the Outrage Brigade always finds a way.

Heh.

Seriously, though, even if the world weren’t a dumpster fire right now, this “news” would be a joke.

Enough already.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...