https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2020/08/10/shooting-near-the-white-house-president-trump-removed-from-press-briefing-n772077

The president left a press briefing abruptly on Monday when a Secret Service Agent whispered something to him. President Trump immediately left the room with security and members of the press reported that there was a security threat and possibly shots fired near the White House that prompted the move. Here’s the moment it happened.

An apparent Secret Service agent just interrupted Trump’s press conference and escorted him out of the briefing room. pic.twitter.com/m4xSq37h1Q — The Recount (@therecount) August 10, 2020

OAN reporter Chanel Rion reported that the press was also on lockdown during the time the president was gone.

President abruptly stops briefing midway; secret service escorts him out of the briefing room. – Currently in lockdown inside briefing room. – Reports of shots fired 5:47pm EST pic.twitter.com/twej05J7gY — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) August 10, 2020

The president returned to the briefing room a short time later and calmly informed the press that law enforcement was involved in a shooting outside of the White House. “It seems that a person was shot by Secret Service,” Trump said. He also informed the media that the person was taken to the hospital.

Trump says there was “a shooting” outside the White House. He has returned to the briefing room. “Law enforcement shot someone,” he says. pic.twitter.com/wWuboOxQJo — The Recount (@therecount) August 10, 2020

“We live in a dangerous world,” said the president while remarking that law enforcement had it well under control. The president was asked if he felt rattled by the event and he responded with his usual aplomb, “Do I look rattled?”

Favorite moment after @potus reports on armed suspect outside @whitehouse being taken down: Rattled journalist asks @realdonaldtrump: “Are you rattled? Totally calm and unshaken @realdonaldtrump: Shrugs. “Do I look rattled?” — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) August 10, 2020

Details on the shooting are slim. The New York Post reported that the incident took place at the corner of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, right outside the White House and near Lafayette Park. The motivation or circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

