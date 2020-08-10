http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xR2BhcuuFDk/

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Simon Cowell broke his back Saturday while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.

Simon Cowell almost paralyzed, left wheelchair-bound in electric bike crash https://t.co/jx7xd3cmoS pic.twitter.com/bIRjpQFQJ8 — Page Six (@PageSix) August 10, 2020

Cowell was expected to have surgery Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson for the entertainment mogul. Cowell fell off the bike while in the courtyard with his family at his house in Malibu. He was taken to a hospital and was said to be under observation and doing fine.

Cowell created “America’s Got Talent” and serves as a judge on the show. He has also been the judge on “Britain’s Got Talent,” “The X Factor” and “American Idol.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

