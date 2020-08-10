https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/10/sisters-shouldnt-marry-their-brothers-period-ilhan-omars-dig-at-billionaires-profiting-off-the-pandemic-backfires-spectacularly/

We get that Ilhan Omar is campaigning here but c’mon, she had to know a tweet like this wouldn’t end well for her.

Right?

And sisters shouldn’t marry their brother to commit immigration fraud. Period.

Maybe Ilhan just shouldn’t tweet.

Hey, we’re trying to be helpful.

That’s an interesting idea.

Fair.

Ooh.

Right.

Ilhan is allegedly paying her husband a bunch of moolah from her campaign … but you know, billionaires working on a vaccine for COVID are the real villains.

Seeing a theme here.

Yup.

No.

Just their husbands.

Duh.

Ouch.

We felt this one over here.

Nancy has been holding up COVID relief so rich people in blue states can get their SALT back.

Hey, at least it’s not funding the Kennedy Performing Arts Center again, right?

Her husband.

As we said before, maybe Ilhan shouldn’t tweet.

