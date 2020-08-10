https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/sounds-like-good-idea-liberal-heads-explode-president-trump-suggests-great-candidate-face-mt-rushmore/

The fake news New York Times and CNN today are pushing another BS story that President Trump reached out to South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem about adding his face on Mount Rushmore.

Of course, this is just another fake news report by the crumbling New York Times.

White House reached out to South Dakota governor about adding President Trump to Mount Rushmore, New York Times reports https://t.co/0MqdAsJfft — CNN (@CNN) August 9, 2020

President Trump responded to the reports today adding that it sounds like a good idea!

Hah-hah!

It’s fun to see the anti-American left froth at the mouth on a Monday.

