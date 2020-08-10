https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/10/sportswriter-jason-whitlock-unloads-on-spurs-coach-gregg-popovich-for-intentionally-promoting-racial-animus-by-pushing-bogus-narrative/

In case you missed it, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich recently took the opportunity to stand against systemic racism by invoking a debunked narrative about the 2014 shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri:

“This was a young man who had just graduated from high school about a week earlier, I think. There was some sort of an altercation that everybody has not agreed upon yet. But the fact that is agreed upon is this is a young man with his hands in the air, running away from the officer, running away, and receives six shots in the back that killed him. “And it’s just another example of an overall culture, not every policeman, so don’t take it out of context, but an overall culture that sort of presumes guilt, or feels danger because it’s a young black man. “And this particular officer even said that that he was in fear of his life. Now, I can’t imagine being in fear of my life if somebody is running away from me with their hands up. […] “To this day, you can count the many more that have happened. And so that’s one of the reasons why the coaches, the owners, the players especially, the staff, everybody here wants to make sure that we sound this out constantly to make sure the momentum does not go away.”

Racism still exists in this country. But violent riots won’t solve it. And neither with false narratives.

Sportswriter Jason Whitlock — who admits that he initially bought into the “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot” version of events — is calling out Popovich for pouring even more gasoline on the ongoing social fire:

Why did San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich spend three minutes Sunday promoting a Michael Brown narrative debunked by a black president, a black attorney general and colorblind facts? https://t.co/fY1VWiUW7C — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) August 10, 2020

Whitlock writes:

Why are Popovich and other angry white liberals constantly pushing black people to hold onto the wrongs of the past? Is any other group repeatedly asked to do this by outside forces? Has Popovich ever climbed on his high horse and ranted about the crimes committed against Jewish people or Japanese people or Italians? … Popovich’s actions create the impression that he wants black people angry, emotional and looking in the rearview mirror. You can’t see what’s in front of you when you’re obsessed with what’s behind you. Popovich is not dumb. He’s intentionally promoting racial animus.

Liberals love to hold up Gregg Popovich as some kind of elder statesman of speaking truth to power. But if he’s not telling the truth, he’s just another liar.

He’s committed to the narrative. Facts be damned. — SoleSurvivor (@Solesurvivor78) August 10, 2020

Thank you for writing this. He knows what he is doing and he is doing it intentionally…. — Kevin Burke (@Burkeunderpar) August 10, 2020

Is Jamele Hill the NBA Commissioner now? What a mess this league is becoming. — Abominable Snowman (@CerealEntrepre1) August 10, 2020

Because the truth doesn’t sell jerseys in China. — Terrence Crowe (@terrencepcrowe) August 10, 2020

Now that’s a true story.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

