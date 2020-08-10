https://justthenews.com/government/congress/rep-ilhan-omar-wins-democratic-primary-contest-minnesota?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Freshman Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar on Tuesday clinched victory in her Democratic primary contest, defeating Antone Melton-Meaux who spent significantly more on TV advertising than the current congresswoman, according to Politico.

Omar is one of the four progressive female House members who comprise the so-called “The Squad,” which also includes Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

