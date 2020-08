http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/AqCrePzYTQg/

The U.S. Secret Service issued a report on the officer involved shooting that ocurred Monday outside of the White House while President Trump was giving a press conference.

The president was escorted out of the press room until the incident was resolved.

The statement was made in a tweet:

Statement from U.S. Secret Service on officer involved shooting: pic.twitter.com/vMP9ypuNh5 — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 11, 2020

